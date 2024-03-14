Arnold
-
Introducing new crowd tools, AI, and connected workflows for incredible storytelling
We kicked off this month celebrating the best in storytelling—the moments that inspire and stay with us. Dune: Part Two took home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, a testament to the power of great stories, passion, talent, and the right tools. Now, as the month wraps up, we’re focused on making the next…
Maya
-
The Mill and Autodesk Serve Up A Star-Studded Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Ad
For some, Super Bowl LIX is about watching the Kansas City Chiefs chase their third consecutive win—or seeing the Philadelphia Eagles take it from them. For others, it’s the excitement of Kendrick Lamar and SZA taking the halftime stage. But for many, it’s all about the commercials—one of the only nights where the ad break…
Maya
-
How Preymaker’s Disruptive Spirit is Sparking Exciting Change
At cloud-based creative and technology studio Preymaker, invention and ideation are celebrated. From its inception, co-founders Angus Kneale, Melanie Wickham, and Verity Grantham have built the company around the notion that emerging technology can be a powerful driver of creativity. With staff in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Cape Town, the 65-person strong outfit…
Maya
-
Your Guide to AU 2024: Media & Entertainment
We’re back at AU 2024: The Design & Make Conference! Autodesk University brings innovators in media & entertainment, architecture, engineering, construction, product design, and manufacturing – together – to share ideas, advance industry practices, and explore opportunities for the future. This year, media & entertainment professionals will have even more opportunities to connect, interact, and…
Events
-
Celebrating the storytelling visionaries of Media & Entertainment
Autodesk media and entertainment customers are more than just creators; they are the visionaries shaping the future of animation, visual effects, games, and visualization. Our annual showreel serves as a testament to their talent, creativity, and technical prowess. It spotlights the visual storytelling and passion that goes into making immersive games, binge-worthy TV shows, and…
Visual Effects
-
Q&A with Qvisten Animation CTO on Building OpenUSD Asset Pipeline to Maximize Efficiency
Qvisten, an Oslo-based animation studio founded in 1994, produces several animated feature films every year and harbors talent from across the globe with about half of its 80-person team of artists working remotely. In mid-2023, Qvisten rebuilt its pipeline to integrate OpenUSD (Open Universal Scene Description) with Autodesk Maya and Arnold, and SideFX Houdini. The…
Animation